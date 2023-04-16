Bhediya actress Kriti Sanon is a famous star in B-town. From being a commoner to carving her niche in the industry, she has come a long way in her career. Working in the industry for years, she has known the importance of maintaining her skin health. And so she follows a strict and promised skincare routine for her skin to be glowing and healthy.

Kriti Sanon Skincare Routine

The actress uses all the good products, including lip balms, fun masks, cleansing, morning routine, etc. Kriti Sanon is obsessed with her skin and never misses a chance to heal it and make it feel better. She strictly follows her morning routine. Once a week, the actress uses a face mask. The hassle-free skincare includes green tea toner, SPF cream, sunscreen, Vitamin C serum, etc.

Not only this, but the morning routine is also essential, and the day should also end on a healthy note. And so, the actress ensures cleaning her face before bed. Kriti Sanon believes when your skin feels good, your sleep gets better. So she first double cleanses her skin, then applies rose water and goes to bed.Kriti Sanon’s Social Media

Kriti Sanon is active on Instagram and shares regular updates on her profile. She has more than 53.2 million followers on her Instagram. Her last Instagram post was the movie poster of an untitled film alongside Shahid Kapoor.

Take inspiration from Kriti Sanon for your skin health.