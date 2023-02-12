Sonu Sood is known for his golden heart. The actor has inspired many with his good deeds during the Covid lockdown. He has helped many during the toughest times that the country witnessed, and continues to do so! Owing to that, he has now dropped another beautiful video from Jaipur where he meets a fast food vendor Balram Ji.

Scroll beneath to know the story:

In the video we can see Sonu Sood stepping out of his car. He gets warmly greeted and welcomed by the vendor Balram Ji. Sonu Sood stopped by his fast food corner. The actor then asserted that he promised to meet Balram Ji during covid and seemingly he kept his promise meeting him.

Sharing the video on his gram, Sonu Sood wrote, “ During covid days Balraj ji had opened a fast food corner in Jaipur on my name and I had promised to visit him someday. After 2 years I had the privilege of visiting his place. Balraj ji was pure love

• May he open his five star

hotel soon”

One wrote, “God in human avtar / Sonu Sir baki celebrities ko aapke jesa Golden heart Milne k liye lye dusra janam Lena padega hum sare Kalyan Gymmastic students ki taraf se aapki lambi umar k liye bahot sari duva ye hai”

Another wrote, “ Sir kabi jhansi aaye hum bhi ek fast food restaurant kholna chahte hai garibo ke live mai bhi garib hu but un garibo ke live jo restorent

Jane mai 10 baar sochte hai sir aap jhansi aaye or help kare ek fast food restaurant kholne Mai”

