Swastika Mukherjee the talented and versatile actress is happy and in a funny, naughty mood as she is touring and travelling right now. They say, the easy times bring the happier persona in you. And so is Swastika’s mood right here.

She is in Ahmedabad right now, in a happy state of mind. She is seen exploring the rich heritage of the destination and enjoying watching its legacy and culture. When happy, she tends to be confused, is what she claims.

Swastika writes on social media,

The same push/pull confusion happening with photos & videos.

My confused soul and it’s tongue out moments 🤣😝

Ahmedabad, you beauty.

Swastika is seen happily posing in her bright look. The short hair, the checkered red shirt and the white pant give her a very cute look.

Wow!! This is too good to be seen. She is truly enjoying her time.

