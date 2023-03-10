Swastika Mukherjee the noted Bengali actress very well knows what sells in fashion. Being simple and elegant in fashion is her motto. She dresses up to impress and her fashion statements spell out an ever-lasting memory. Today, Swastika Mukherjee is seen in an amazing saree look. She is seen in a blue and majenta combination cotton saree, with contrast white with prints blouse.

Swastika is seen posing and engaging her audience in style. She captions these posts in her Holi style.

Aww!! This is nice as Swastika keeps it very simple during Holi. Her aesthetic sense when it comes to fashion is mindblowing. She can look equally hot in her glam avatar. But today, all we can say is she has a serene look in this attire.

You can check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! Swastika is a beauty with the perfect combination of grace and simplicity.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.