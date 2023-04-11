Tejasswi Prakash is reputed for her glamorous sense, both on and off the screen. She cherishes toying with diverse looks, and her unique and daring features regularly start anew in the world of fashion. Tejasswi’s fashion can be regarded as contemporary and cool with a dash of classic elegance.

Owing, the television actress has now dazzled the netizens with her chic streetstyle. Here take a look at the beauty:

Tejasswi Prakash’ video goes viral

The gorgeous actress was recently spotted in Mumbai. The actress looked stunning in her designer apparel. She slipped in a deep plunging neckline lavender bodycon dress. The outfit featured noodled straps. The actress decked the look with her long wavy tresses. She left her luscious hair open to amp up the look.

For accessories, the actress clubbed the bodycon attire with a pair of golden drop earrings. She clubbed the look with a pair of gorgeous golden bangles. She dolled it up with a pair of white pumps.

Here take a look-



Work Front

Tejasswi Prakash became popular after her participations in popular tv reality shows. She participated in shows like Bigg Boss 15, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and others. She won BB15, and was among the finalists in KKK10. Post her winning of BB15, she bagged the lead role in the popular daily soap series, Naagin, in its 6th season. As of now, Tejasswi is busy with her upcoming Marathi film, School College Ani Life.

What are your views on her above style file for a sunny morning?