Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram handle to share some dreamy divine no-makeup look on a Monday. The actress shared a photodump, flaunting her morning glow, probably after a workout giving nothing but pure goals. The actress looked beautiful in all the candid moments that she clicked with her selfie camera.

In the pictures, we can see Jacqueline wearing a peach orange sports bra. She teamed it with no makeup look. The actress kept her hair straight open for the pictures and dropped the candid moments back to back in the photodump. The actress also went on to share some more pictures, giving glimpses of her Monday morning yoga regime.

In one slide we can see Jacqueline performing a head stand. In the picture, we can see the actress wearing a white tank crop top. She teamed the tank crop top with abstract textured yoga leggings pant. The actress kept her hair tied to a casual hairbun. What looked impressive is how the actress remained all content while doing the headstand. She went on to share another picture of her as she performs yoga with the yoga wheel.

Here take a look-



On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in movies like Attack, Bachchan Panday and others. However, none of them did well at the box office. The actress is mostly known for her amazing dancing skills on the screen.

Coming to her pictures above, what do you think about Jacqueline’s Monday morning glow? Crushing already? Let us know.