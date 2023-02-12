From being a socially shy child who struggled in school to one of the most recognizable faces on the planet, Tom Cruise has undergone an amazing transition. His 40 years in Hollywood have given rise to innumerable catchphrases, such as “Show me the money!” He has continued to direct one of the most well-known film franchises, “Mission: Impossible,” and his net worth is reported at $600 million. Furthermore, although it appears as though he rose to fame as an actor overnight, that isn’t precisely the case. Even as an adult, life hasn’t always been easy for Tom Cruise.

Tom Cruise epitomizes the ideal movie star. Tom Hanks’ movie “Top Gun: Maverick” became the first of his to surpass the $1 billion global box office mark; here we see photographs to look back at Tom’s extraordinary life and career.

Tom Cruise was born in 1962 in Syracuse, New York, and lived in poverty as a child. His father was an engineer who frequently physically beat him; Tom has described him as “a trader of chaos,” “a bully,” and “a coward.” His mother was a special education teacher. Tom attended Glen Ridge High School in New Jersey. After his mother split up with his father when he first became interested in acting. He received his degree in acting in 1980, the same year that this portrait was taken, and then relocated to New York City to pursue acting full-time. Tom later relocated to Los Angeles after briefly considering becoming a Catholic priest.

Tom Cruise quickly started to enjoy fame as an actor in Hollywood. Before becoming famous for his portrayal as Steve Randle in “The Outsiders,” he was cast in two minor roles in the films “Taps” and “Endless Love” from 1981. In the 1983 film, he was accompanied by Patrick Swayze and future movie stars Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Matt Dillon, and Ralph Macchio.

Source : wonderwall.com, today