Ugadi Special: Rashmika Mandanna Pens A Heartfelt Wish In A Traditional Maroon Saree

Rashmika Mandanna, a Pushpa 2 actress, is a heartthrob in both South and Bollywood films. Her incredible acting abilities and effervescent demeanor have won over millions of fans. She is an avid Instagram user, and today, she treated her fans to the sweetest photo of herself in a stunning maroon saree and shared a Ugadi wish with her fans. So let’s have a look.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Heartfelt Wish On Ugadi With Traditional Look-

Rashmika Mandanna looks resplendent in a maroon saree accentuated by a delicate orange and gold border. The deep maroon shade of the saree exudes sophistication, while the intricate orange and gold border adds a touch of vibrancy and luxury. The matching U-neckline and half-sleeve blouse create a balanced ensemble that showcases Rashmika’s graceful figure.

The diva fashioned her hair in an elegant middle-parted puffed braided hairstyle with orange floral tucked in the hair, adding to the overall allure of the ensemble. Rashmika chose a soft and radiant makeup with glowing skin, black eyeliner and kajal kohl eyes, and a pink glossy lip color that enhances her natural features. She opted for traditional gold jewelry, such as gold and green stone-embellished necklaces, and a matching maang tikka to complement the intricate detailing of the saree beauty.

She captioned her post, ” Happy Ugadi Everyone! May god bless you all and always keep you healthy, wealthy, and happy.

What are your thoughts on Rasmika’s latest traditional look? Share your opinions in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.