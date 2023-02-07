Urvashi Rautela is among the most famous actors and performers in the Hindi entertainment business. Urvashi has been killing and winning hearts with her breathtaking award show performances and vogue moments. So it’s no surprise that we can’t get enough of her charisma and enthusiasm. Urvashi Rautela is a true killer and beauty. Every time she posts lovely and fascinating photographs and videos on her social media profile, netizens feel the burn and go nuts.

Urvashi Rautela is an actress, she can pull off any style game and popularity quotient, and we admire her for it. So it’s no wonder her social media postings get a lot of attention and comments, and we’re absolutely in love with her.

Urvashi has an active Instagram account where she shares beautiful photographs with her fans. Her every western costume was wonderful, and she looked beautiful. She is the queen of heat and can pull off any style brilliantly. The diva also greatly liked the pink jumpsuit; scroll down to see her appearance.

Urvashi Rautela’s Outfit Appearance

Urvashi Rautela looks dapper in a dark pink feather-trimmed full-sleeved jumpsuit. She applied glossy pink lipstick with her basic shimmering makeup. She accessorized with a pair of brown sunglasses and a few rings. Urvashi sported her hair in a wavy side-parted hairstyle. Urvashi sits on the chair, holding a glass of juice and a phone, and makes a side appearance for the photoshoot. She took a low-angle shot in the second photo and gave the camera a starry tilted head expression. In the final image, she sits with her legs crossed, a golden phone in her left hand, and an intent expression on her face. Urvashi Rautela captioned her post, “I think I’m in Louvre. HAPPY ROSE DAY GUYS.”

About Black Rose Movie

Urvashi Rautela has been featured in the upcoming Telugu film Black Rose. Srinivasaa Chhitturi, the project’s producer, is financing it under the label Srinivasaa Silver Screen. Pavan Kumar is presenting the film, which is supposed to be multilingual in Telugu and Hindi. The script for ‘Black Rose’ was written by Sampath Nandi and directed by Mohan Bharadwaj.

Did you like Urvashi Rautela’s latest pink feather-trimmed jumpsuit appearance? Let us know your views in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.