Vicky Kaushal Clarifies Viral Video Issue; Salman Khan Hugs Him

Vicky Kaushal, during the IIFA Awards red carpet moment, Clarified the viral video rumors; in contrast, Salman Khan hugged him on camera. Check out the article to know what the actor reacted

Bollywood stars are currently in Abu Dabi for the upcoming IIFA Awards 2023. Amidst the busyness of the event, a video of Salman Khan’s bodyguard pushing Vicky Kaushal went viral on the internet. In the viral video, Bhaijaan’s security can be seen pushing Vicky Kaushal in the IIFA press conference. This created a buzz on the internet. In the same matter, the Masaan actor clarified the issue on the IIFA red carpet. Read more to know.

As per the clip shared by ANI on Twitter, now the Masaan star clarified the rumors and said, “Vo yaar it’s vo Kai bar baate bad jati hai uske bare me unnecessary chatter hota hai usko koi fayda nahi hai. Things don’t actually are actually as they sometimes seem on the video. There is no point in talking about that.”

On the other hand, another video of Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal on the red carpet together is going viral amidst the hatred. In the video, Vicky and Salman hugged each other as they crossed paths with each other. Now this clip clarifies all the issues online.

Vicky Kaushal is now busy promoting his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Sara Ali Khan. The romantic drama will be released on 2nd June. The actor has also been in many other films like Uri, Masaan, Govinda Naam Mera, Raazi, Sanju, etc.

#WATCH | Abu Dhabi, UAE: There is unnecessary chatter about many things. Things are not actually as they seem sometimes in the video. There is no point in talking about that: Actor Vicky Kaushal reacts to viral video showing him being pushed aside by Actor Salman Khan's… pic.twitter.com/xfXOYNGujZ — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2023

