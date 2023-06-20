Vicky Kaushal plays the monochromatic glam in tuxedo, see pics

Vicky Kaushal’s monochrome photoshoot is causing quite the frenzy! The charismatic actor has unleashed an album from the glitzy IIFA Awards 2023, and it’s an absolute blast! Teaming up with the suave and witty Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky took charge as they hilariously hosted the grand finale. If you’re in need of a good laugh, just one glance at this album will have you in stitches, as the two hunks of Bollywood steal the show with their dapper look in tuxedo black suits.

Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan’s stunning partnership

The dynamic duo can be seen pulling off the most epic goofy faces, reminding us that even the coolest stars know how to let loose. And let’s not forget the fashion game on display! Vicky and Abhishek looked like a million bucks, rocking stylish tuxedo suits that could make James Bond green with envy. It’s safe to say that these two stole the show, not just with their wit and charm, but also with their infectious camaraderie. It’s crystal clear that the IIFA Awards was a night to remember, filled with laughter, style, and memories that will be cherished for a lifetime.

Vicky sharing the pictures, wrote, “Tonight on your TV screens! Watch me host the NEXA IIFA Awards 2023 along with my brother @bachchan at 8pm on @colorstv and @officialjiocinema app. #IIFA2023”

Here take a look-