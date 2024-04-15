[Video] ‘Tu Mil Gaya’ Song Out From Srikanth Movie, Experience Love Like Never Before!

Rajkummar Rao is ready to delight his admirers with the unique character he has ever portrayed. He is currently seen in the film Srikanth, which tells the story of a blind man. However, the songs already make us fall in love with this highly anticipated film before it even opens to the public. In related news, Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar’s new love song, “Tu Mil Gaya,” is now available on YouTube.

Check Out The Video Here-

In the video, the music combines modern sounds with aspects of love and the warm, fuzzy sensation of falling in love. Shloka Lal wrote the song, which perfectly expresses the love and passion shared by Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F in their characters.

Rajkumar Rao also shared a glimpse of his song on Instagram and captioned her post, “Get ready to experience love like never before with #TuMilGaya 🥰.”

About Srikanth Movie

An upcoming biographical film in Hindi, Srikanth, is based on the life of visually handicapped Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla. Rajkummar Rao plays the lead role with Alaya F and acts in Tushar Hiranandani’s film. Srikanth is set to be released on 10 May 2024.

Did you like the latest song from the Srikanth movie? Let us know your view in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.