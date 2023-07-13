Vignesh Shivan reacts to Shah Rukh Khan romancing Nayanthara in Jawan, read

An amusing and lighthearted exchange took place on Twitter between Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, as they discussed their upcoming film “Jawan.” Shah Rukh took a moment to thank Vignesh for his appreciation of the movie and playfully warned him about his wife, Nayanthara, who stars alongside him. Responding in good humor, Vignesh expressed his gratitude and shared his excitement for Nayanthara’s dream debut with the “King of Romance.”

Vignesh Shivan on Jawan

On the day of the release of the film “Jawan Prevue,” Vignesh took to his Instagram Stories to express his excitement and pride for director Atlee’s Bollywood debut. Vignesh praised Atlee for delivering an outstanding film that has an international appeal, highlighting the tremendous efforts, patience, and hard work put into its making. He also gave a special mention to Nayanthara, acknowledging her remarkable performance and expressing admiration for her dream debut alongside the legendary Shah Rukh Khan. Vignesh further commended Anirudh for his exceptional work on the film’s music. Additionally, he acknowledged the contributions of actor Vijay Sethupathi, the production team, cinematographer Vishnu, and editor Kunal Rai. Vignesh’s words were filled with appreciation and support for the entire team behind “Jawan Prevue.”

Shah Rukh Khan-Vignesh Shivan’s Twitter fun

In response to Vignesh Shivan’s appreciation for the film “Jawan,” Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude and playfully issued a warning about Vignesh’s wife, Nayanthara. Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh thanked Vignesh for his support and praised Nayanthara’s talent. However, he jokingly advised Vignesh to be cautious as Nayanthara has now mastered some impressive martial arts skills.

😆 soooo kind of you sir 😇😇❤️

Yes sir being very careful 🫡 but I also heard there is some good romance between the both of you in the movie , that she has learnt from the king of romance 🥰 , so already cherishing that with the happiness of such a dream Debut with YOU #SRK… https://t.co/hqOSBI3YUF — VigneshShivan (@VigneshShivN) July 12, 2023

Vignesh, in his witty response, laughed off the warning and thanked Shah Rukh for his kind words. He acknowledged Nayanthara’s exceptional acting skills and the romantic chemistry shared between her and Shah Rukh in the movie. Vignesh expressed his joy and excitement over the dream debut of Nayanthara with the “King of Romance.” He referred to Shah Rukh as the “King of Hearts” and expressed his confidence that the film, helmed by director Atlee, would become a massive global blockbuster.