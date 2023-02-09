Kartik Aaryan is among the most prominent and well-liked young actors in Bollywood. Given his superb form and the kind of films he has done for so long, the actor’s repertoire will continue to grow in the future years. At the moment, he possesses the incredible capacity to turn everything into gold.

The fans have looked up to Kartik Aaryan for his forthcoming mass entertainment Shehzada. While the film’s trailer left the whole nation enthralled with his action avatar and cool huge swag, he also gave everyone a fun party number and a romantic ballad. While the film’s enthusiasm continues to grip the public, Kartik is relentlessly promoting the movie. His tour has now reached Agra, where the superstar saw a chaotic crowd while conquering the grounds with his charisma.

Kartik turned to social media to share photos from his Shehzada promotional tour. While the pictures record his interactions with the audience, he also released some videos in which he can be seen dancing with the youngsters and applauding the audience on the film’s songs; scroll down to see his promotional video.

Kartik Aaryan’s Promotional Video Appearance

In the video, Kartik wore a t-shirt with a Shehzada golden crown emblazoned on the back and a black jacket. At the beginning of the video, he sits in his car, and one of his fans arrives on a scooter and interacts with Kartik, and Kartik waves his hand towards his supporters and the fan gives a flying kiss, and he laughs and claps his hand. On his next visit, Kartik took a selfie with his followers and said, “Gate close ho gaya, lekin,” and another fan came up to him and said, “We are from Mauritius,” to which he replied, “Oh, Hi!” and asked, “You guys are leaving or going?” “No, we’re going,” they said.

In his next appearance, he walks backward and poses for the camera while clutching a black jacket. A man was also seen in the video wearing a black t-shirt called Shehzada. The video showed the jet and filmed his hasty trip to Agra airport. He was featured in the video with Kriti Sanon and posted a photo of the Taj Mahal. She poses in front of the Taj Mahal in the video with heart emoticons. When a cute girl fan requested Kartik for a photo, he said, “Haan, beta le rate hai, abhi le rahe hai.” He also released a video of himself engaging with his fan base. “Kartik Kartik,” everyone cheers. In his last appearance, Kartik walks to the Panchhi Petha store and buys petha for his family, saying, “Petha Party, Mummy papa ko de dunga.”

