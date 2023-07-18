ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: OMG 2's Oonchi Oonchi Waadi Is A Soulful Treat

OMG 2's first song Oonchi Oonchi Waadi has been released now. It is a soulful treat by the famous and talented singer Hansraj Raghuwanshi. Check it out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 Jul,2023 13:45:49
Watch: OMG 2's Oonchi Oonchi Waadi Is A Soulful Treat 834848

Oh My God 2 is 2023’s one of the most anticipated films by the audience. The audience is eager to witness yet another thrilling war between god and the common man. Now the hype has increased with the release of the new song Oonchi Oonchi Waadi.

About The Song Oonchi Oonchi Waadi

OMG 2’s new song Oonchi Oonchi Waadi released this morning. Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram and announced that the new song is out now. He also shared a glimpse of the song. The first song of the film is a soulful treat for the fans. Pankaj Tripathi is seen singing, and the song majorly celebrates the Hindu Lord Shiva. The famous singer Hansraj Raghuwanshi beautifully mesmerizes the listeners with his sweet voice.

Oonchi Oonchi Waadi is expected to bring positivity to the film and keep its audience hooked with its melodic charm. The sequel of the 2012 film OMG Part 2 will feature Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. Also, actress Yami Gautam will join them. The film is set to release in theatres on 11th August 2023.

The amazing cast and stellar record hint that this film will be a power-packed entertainer for the audience. It will be fun to witness who will perform better at the box office as on the same day, Gadar 2 will release, featuring Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol.

Share your thoughts in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

