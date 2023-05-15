ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Priyanka Chopra’s warm gesture towards fan at airport wins internet

Priyanka Chopra’s video has gone viral from the airport, where we can see her keeping calm with her fan while taking a selfie. However, netizens are pouring love on the actress for her warm kind heart.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 May,2023 21:05:36
With Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrived in India to attend the ceremony. The star-studded event is expected to witness the presence of eminent personalities from the realms of Bollywood and politics alike. To partake in the merriments, the actress has graced the occasion with her presence.

However, her arrival was not devoid of unwarranted hassle. Reportedly, a few over-enthusiastic fans tried to take a selfie with the actress without her consent, leading to an irritable response from the celebrity. But the actress quickly checked on herself and kept calm to let the fan to click a selfie with her.

Video of Peecee from the airport

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the airport, one could catch a glimpse of the esteemed actress from “The Citadel” gracefully strolling alongside her vigilant security personnel and dedicated team. Clad in an elegant ensemble consisting of a brown oversized sweatshirt and matching pants, she exuded an air of timeless sophistication.

Despite the intrusion, the actress demonstrated her composure and decided to oblige the fan’s request for a snapshot. Yet, her patience was soon tested as another admirer attempted to encroach upon her privacy, causing a ripple of irritation to flicker across her countenance.

Reactions

One wrote, “Even then Priyanka kept patience and allowed to take selfie, fans ko bhi apni limits cross nahi karni chahiye”

Another wrote, “She is very kind , I admire her . From Indonesia”

A third user wrote, “Ese to koi normal ldki bhi rahegi to usey b gussa ajyaga. Actors actors karke sunane k zarurat nhi unhe . Jaruri h unko safety apni.”

A fourth one added, “Ye log dhakka marte he fir bhi Hume selfie kyu khichvani he inlogo se??? Self insulting

