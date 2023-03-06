Raashii Khanna is a stunning South Indian actress mostly seen in regional cinema. However, the diva has appeared in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. She is a well-known playback singer with a beautiful voice. The diva, a fantastic performer, looks great in any western outfit. Despite her essential clothing, the actress exuded beauty.

Raashii Khanna, who had back-to-back successes with Sardar and Thiruchitrambalam in 2022, is set to embark on many Bollywood projects in 2023. Yodha is another film in which she co-stars with Sidharth Malhotra. Raashii is frequently seen dressed in a combination of traditional and modern attire.

She has a flexible style and can effortlessly carry Indian and western attire. Her Instagram feed is a terrific source of inspiration for anybody who enjoys experimenting with fashion and trying out new looks. Raashii Khanna is a prominent figure in the business! She has a large fan following and has been in multiple blockbuster films. Her fans appreciate her and her images. She recently released a video of herself while visiting the VIT Vellore campus; scroll down to check her video appearance.

Raashii Khanna’s Video Appearance

Raashii Khanna was a visitor at VIT College in Chennai lately. He went to an event at the college. Raashii Khanna drew a large crowd of students. Her words rang out with pleasure. Raashii… Raashii, they chanted. Raashii’s Namasmaran was causing quite a stir on the college campus. Raashii’s exuberance on stage added to the excitement of the occasion. Raashii herself performed the song. Students joined in on the singing. Raashii posted this video on social media.

Raashii has spent the previous two years mainly working in Tamil films. This made her well-known in Kollywood. In this scene, the lads thought it was strange to have Raashii as a visitor in their college. She was greeted kindly in the college. Raashii Khanna captioned her Instagram post, “VIT Vellore, you have my ♥️..! Will try to express my gratitude in words… I am speechless and indebted for all the love you showered on me! Thank you for everything, being patient, and singing with me..! This will always be one cherished memory!! ♥️”

Did you like seeing Raashii Khanna’s video appearance while visiting VIT college? Let us know your opinion in the comment below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.