What Keeps Shraddha Kapoor Glowing All The Time

Check out the secret of Shraddha Kapoor's skincare routine

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most talented performing artists in the industry. She has ruled the acting world with her fantastic performance. Other than acting, her charismatic on-screen appearance has impressed the masses. The diva is praised for her pretty and gorgeous skin, lush long hair, and flawless glow. It is also something that many of us envy. In addition, the audience loves her for her fantastic acting and the way she moulds herself into any character. She is a source of inspiration for every girl. If you are wondering what Shraddha does for her pretty fantastic skin, which doesn’t seem to be ageing any sooner, read further.

Shraddha Kapoor Flawless Skincare

Being in showbiz, undoubtedly, Shraddha has to maintain herself physically and mentally to deal with all the hurdles that come her way. She also ensures to keep herself the fittest to fight back against all these issues without any difficulties. Here are the most common things Shraddha does for her skin.

Good Food Intake

The 36-year-old Shraddha Kapoor thinks that your face reflects what you eat. If you continuously eat unhealthy and junk food, your skin reacts negatively compared to when you eat green veggies, which are healthy for health as well skin results is your bright skin. “In terms of food, I avoid eating junk, and since I am trying to go vegan, I eat very healthy, which reflects a special glow on the face.”

Proper water content in the body

Your skin feels fresh and healthy with the proper amount of water inside your body. And so, Shraddha Kapoor strictly ensures she drinks a lot of water throughout the day to keep herself hydrated. Well, drinking water is not enough; the diva also opts for healthy drinks like coconut juice once a day. In an interview with a leading media house about the importance of water, the actress said, “I drink a lot of water in a day, accompanied by coconut juice at least once a day.”

Two Must Thing To Do Before Stepping Out

Shraddha Kapoor is very particular about her skincare, and she never steps out of the house without protecting her skin from the harmful sun rays, “I never step out of the house during the day without sunscreen”. Also, she carries a lip balm in her bag to hydrate her lips after certain intervals to prevent it from drying and cracking. “I never leave home without my lip juicer. I have the habit of putting lip balm after every two to three hours.”

What Hair Needs

Shraddha Kapoor thinks that her hair needs proper food and nutrition. And oiling is necessary for her hair, so she does oil her hair properly with organic oil. Talking about hair care, she said, “Any good reputed shampoo for oily hair, The Body Shop makes good shampoos, as does L’Oreal. L’Oreal hair serum to minimize frizz. A good traditional head oil from Khadi.”

Remove It All

The last step is to ensure that her skin breathes Oxygen and so she cleans her face every day before she goes to bed, as this helps the skin breathe properly overnight and feel fresh in the morning. “I make sure to clean my face every day before going to bed.”

Shraddha Kapoor looks as good as she was during her debut film Aashiqui 2, even after 10 years. She has unique skin, which is growing younger day by day.

