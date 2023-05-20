ADVERTISEMENT
What Tara Sutaria Likes To Eat In Her Breakfast?

Tara Sutaria is a fitness freak, and at the same time, she is a food lover. The diva often shares snaps and clips of delicious dishes on her Instagram account. Here check out what she likes to eat for breakfast.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
20 May,2023 00:35:29
Tara Sutaria's Breakfast Special

The versatile actress Tara Sutaria has won hearts with her acting on screen. She became a renowned name in tinsel town since her debut as Student Of The Year 2. With her different roles in the films, she has evolved as an actress and taken up new challenges to prove her worth in the industry. Apart from that, the diva in real life likes to enjoy food. And so she takes time off to learn and make by herself. At the same time, you may wonder what she prefers for breakfast. Here we got you covered. Let’s check out.

Tara Sutaria’s Breakfast Special

The diva on Mother’s Day took to her Instagram account and shared a snap of a yummy yet healthy breakfast. On her food platter, there were some kababs, chicken, steak, bread and butter, and scrambled eggs. It looks so delicious yet healthy for an excellent start to the day. The actress starts her day on a healthy and fulfilling note. In the caption, she wrote, “Breakfast at home with the folks.”

What Tara Sutaria Likes To Eat In Her Breakfast? 808564

Tara Sutaria’s Food Venture

The diva is a true foodie and never leaves a chance to enjoy good food. Recently the actress shared a reel video featuring all the mouth-watering dishes she has learned in the past few months. And she has shared snaps on her account.

Work

The actress has worked in films like Marjaavaan, Heropanti 2, Ek Villain Returns, Tadap, and others. She will next feature in the movie Apurva.

