Who Is Priya Bapat's Best Friend? Check Out

Marathi Mulgi Priya Bapat is actively promoting her recently released show City Of Dreams, season 3. The actress has worked hard on this project, and since the audience enjoyed the first and second parts, hopes for the third are high. However, the diva had a fantastic experience working on this project, where she made many really precious friends. But do you know who her special best friend is? Read the article below to know.

The City Of Dreams star shared an adorable picture of herself with a particular person. She hugged him, and both smiled like true friends. But who is he in the photo? Well, it’s none other than the person who plays her father’s role in the show. The actor’s name is Atul Kulkarni. He is also one of the renowned actors in the town.

The diva expresses her feelings for her best friend with a long caption, “What can I write about you that would truly capture the essence of our bond? You are not just a co-actor who played the role of my father; you are my best friend, my confidant, and my constant source of inspiration.

Thank you for being you, Atul. @atulkulkarni_official

Thank you for our friendship. ❤️❤️.”

