ADVERTISEMENT
Music | Celebrities

5-Step Secret To Have Flawless Glow Like Neha Kakkar

In this article, check out the secret behind Neha Kakkar's flawless skincare routine

Author: Aarti Tiwari
23 Apr,2023 14:15:10
5-Step Secret To Have Flawless Glow Like Neha Kakkar

The top singing sensation Neha Kakkar constantly buzzes in headlines for her impactful voice and party anthem. Apart from her fantastic success, the diva is also a fashionista who loves to keep herself fit and glowing. However, being in showbiz, one has to do makeup which ruins the skin’s health regularly. And here is the 5 step secrets of Neha Kakkar’s flawless glow.

Neha Kakkar’s 5-Step Skincare.

1) Hydrated Skin

The most important thing your body needs is water; Neha Kakkar sips a lot of water which helps her skin to fight problems like acne, dullness, etc. Also, water purifies skin which results in a natural glow.

2) Cleansing

The next step is cleansing; Neha Kakkar starts her day with a gentle cleanser, removing dirt, dead cells, and chemicals from her skin. Next, the singer cleanses her face twice a day.

3) Moisturising

Neha Kakkar loves to keep her skin healthy and glowing. And so she applies a lightweight moisturizer that doesn’t affect the skin’s health. The singer swears by a non-comedogenic moisturizer to maintain the sensitivity of her skin.

4) Sipping Green Tea

Keeping her skin healthy from the outside won’t help; inner skin health also matters. And she maintains her skin health by sipping green tea.

5) Sunscreen

Neha Kakkar is strict with her skincare and does not step out without sunscreen. However, she likes her sunscreen to be non-greasy and light.

5-Step Secret To Have Flawless Glow Like Neha Kakkar 799965

5-Step Secret To Have Flawless Glow Like Neha Kakkar 799964

Source: Swirlster

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Neha Kakkar Earns Whopping Amount Per Month; Check Out
Neha Kakkar Earns Whopping Amount Per Month; Check Out
BTS Pictures: Neha Kakkar Looks Tempting In 'Masala' Song Outfits
BTS Pictures: Neha Kakkar Looks Tempting In 'Masala' Song Outfits
Neha Kakkar's Latest Song 'Masala' Hits New Record Just In 4 Days; Check Out
Neha Kakkar's Latest Song 'Masala' Hits New Record Just In 4 Days; Check Out
Neha Kakkar Parties With Gang; Fan Comments 'Mental Hospital Se...'
Neha Kakkar Parties With Gang; Fan Comments 'Mental Hospital Se...'
Rubina Dilaik spins heads in latest dance video, Neha Kakkar loves it
Rubina Dilaik spins heads in latest dance video, Neha Kakkar loves it
Neha Kakkar - Yo Yo Honey Singh: Punjabi Wedding Songs To Dance On
Neha Kakkar - Yo Yo Honey Singh: Punjabi Wedding Songs To Dance On
Latest Stories
Secret Revealed: Sara Tendulkar's Toned Body
Secret Revealed: Sara Tendulkar's Toned Body
"Oopsie", what is Illeana D'Cruz regretting?
"Oopsie", what is Illeana D'Cruz regretting?
Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe
Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe
Shraddha Kapoor Did These Dedicated Workouts To Slay Her Bikini Look In Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar
Shraddha Kapoor Did These Dedicated Workouts To Slay Her Bikini Look In Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnesses minor growth, earns 25.75 crores on day 2
Box Office Update: Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan witnesses minor growth, earns 25.75 crores on day 2
Birthday Special: Dev Patel Turns 33
Birthday Special: Dev Patel Turns 33
Read Latest News