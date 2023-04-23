5-Step Secret To Have Flawless Glow Like Neha Kakkar

In this article, check out the secret behind Neha Kakkar's flawless skincare routine

The top singing sensation Neha Kakkar constantly buzzes in headlines for her impactful voice and party anthem. Apart from her fantastic success, the diva is also a fashionista who loves to keep herself fit and glowing. However, being in showbiz, one has to do makeup which ruins the skin’s health regularly. And here is the 5 step secrets of Neha Kakkar’s flawless glow.

Neha Kakkar’s 5-Step Skincare.

1) Hydrated Skin

The most important thing your body needs is water; Neha Kakkar sips a lot of water which helps her skin to fight problems like acne, dullness, etc. Also, water purifies skin which results in a natural glow.

2) Cleansing

The next step is cleansing; Neha Kakkar starts her day with a gentle cleanser, removing dirt, dead cells, and chemicals from her skin. Next, the singer cleanses her face twice a day.

3) Moisturising

Neha Kakkar loves to keep her skin healthy and glowing. And so she applies a lightweight moisturizer that doesn’t affect the skin’s health. The singer swears by a non-comedogenic moisturizer to maintain the sensitivity of her skin.

4) Sipping Green Tea

Keeping her skin healthy from the outside won’t help; inner skin health also matters. And she maintains her skin health by sipping green tea.

5) Sunscreen

Neha Kakkar is strict with her skincare and does not step out without sunscreen. However, she likes her sunscreen to be non-greasy and light.

Source: Swirlster

