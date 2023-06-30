A good song will always stay with you: Tarun UD, Radio Presenter

Tarun UD, the popular Radio Presenter is happy to have made his debut as an actor with the Shahid Kapoor starrer film Bloody Daddy. The young personality has an ear for music and enjoys it when music is a part of his life schedule.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Tarun talks about his passion for music.

What is your go-to song?

I am a 90s Kid, the song has to be Chand Taare from the film Yes Boss.

What is the one song that makes you very happy and charged up after a tiring day?

Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se, the lyrics, the clickety clackety sound of the train, the magic of AR!

The significance of listening to songs for you is:

I am an RJ by profession and I know for a fact that this line from an Eminem song is the truth of life! “Music can alter moods and talk to you!”. A great song is a brilliant concoction of good music, fantastic lyrics and just a lot of heart! It’s extremely fascinating that how a song can be your best companion when you are happy, sad, excited, miserable, or in any state of heart or mind, it can either make you relish and indulge that emotion further like nothing and nobody else can or can immediately snap you out of it. A good song will always stay with you, with or without the speakers, it’s like hope, it’s always there it never leaves your side!

What is your favourite song?

Chand Taare is like an anthem + it has Shah Rukh Khan who is an absolute divine manifestation of all the lyrics of that beautifully written track. It’s so much more than just a song, it’s an actual prayer to the universe!

What is the one song that has one memory related to it?

Iris – by Goo Goo Dolls, the first time I fell in love and that song embodied everything I felt and then some more!

What is your favourite Hindi song?

Apart from Chand Taare, there is this song from the film Hazaaro Khwaishein Aisi. The song is written and sung by Swanand Kirkire – Baawra man dekhne chala ek Sapna, and the lines, “baawre se iss jahaan mein baawra ik saath ho, iss sayani bheed mein bas haatho mein tera haath ho… “

Lyrics of that one song that you remember to the T?

Ohhh many, as I listen to them regularly, I mean that comes with the job of being a radio announcer 😉 but the lyrics of one song that I truly love is Ruk Jaa Oh Dil Deewane from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge. There is the brilliant transition of Vibes in the second stanza, “Mehfil mein haseen tu hi to nahin…” From wooing to shooing at the speed of 106 beats per minute!!! uff… what a track!!

Your Favorite Dance Song:

Has got to be Chaiyya Chaiyya, jinke sir ho ishq ki chaaoon, paanv ke Neeche Jannat hogi!! Rehman’s Music, Sukhvinder Singh’s Vocal, Shahrukh dancing on the train – this song is Divinity!!!

A song that you sing with your life partner:

There is this song from the film Saathiya, Sung by Adnan Sami – Aye Udi Udi, aye khwabon ki puri!! We sing the “Na Gina na gina ohh ooh ohhh ohhh naga re naga re na Gina” part really well together.. and note that you are singing the same in your head now, see the power of a great song hahaha

A song that describes your family:

I am originally from Indore, a weekend with my family has a minimum of 25 people and we are like from a set of Priyadarshan film lol. The one song we always sing on my Nani’s birthday, like literally sing and make her sit in the centre and go around her in a circle is from the film Hum – Song – Ek doosre se Karte hai pyaar hum.