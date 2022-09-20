Ammy Virk, popularly known for his versatile work in Punjabi entertainment world, has now been up with swag once again, with his set of pictures looking his coolest self, wearing beige pastel shaded checkered designer suit. The star looked all swagger as he posed candid for the pictures that he shared on Instagram on Monday.

In the pictures, we could spot Ammy all stunning wearing a beige funky shirt that he teamed with matching checkered pants. He topped the shirt on a casual white t-shirt and a travel shoulder pouch. He decked it up with cool pair of sneakers and white turban.

Here take a look-

Talking of his Instagram, the actor is quite popular on the platform with whopping 7.2 million followers to date. The star is currently on board to head for his upcoming Dubai show.