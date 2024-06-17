Sargun Mehta & Ammy Virk begin shoot for ‘Saunkan Saunkne 2’

Back in 2022, the Punjabi film Saunkan Saunkne went on to come in as a welcome surprise where it tickled the funny bones of one and all and further propelled the superstardom of actors, Sargun Mehta and Ammy Virk. The actors have collaborated on several films together and continued to have a winning combo time and again.

Returning to Saunkan Saunkne, the film broke several box office records and became the sixth highest-grossing Punjabi film as it garnered over 55 crores worldwide.

And there’s some good news for the fans who have been waiting for an update on the sequel where things have kickstarted indeed. Recently, Mehta and Virk posted about having begun the shoot of Saunkan Saunkne 2, and how excited they are about it. Showcasing the clapboard for the Mahurat shot of the film, fans were posting about the same which Mehta went on to repost and in one of those, she also mentioned, ‘can’t wait’-

While the first film was directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the sequel will be directed by Smeep Kang.

Saunkan Saunkne was a light-hearted drama with a dose of comedy that showcased Virk’s character being stuck in between two women but in a completely different situation than usual.

On their professional front, Mehta is also busy as a producer, where she recently had their show, Badal Pe Paon Hai launched on Sony SAB under her production company, Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt. Ltd; and Virk has been keeping extremely busy with his film, Kudi Haryane Val Di having just released recently and he also has his Hindi film, Bad Newz lined up with Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri.