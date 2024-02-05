Anupamaa fame Alpana Buch talks about sharing screen space with Sudhanshu Pandey for ‘Maa’

Senior actress Alpana Buch who plays the multi-faceted character of Leela in Star Plus and Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa, recently got the privilege of shooting for a music video with her onscreen son from Anupamaa, Sudhanshu Pandey.

As we know, Alpana has collaborated with Zishan Haider for the music video Maa. The actress says that she owes it to her Anupamaa co-actor Sudhanshu Pandey for this collaboration. As mother and son, Alpana and Sudhanshu have shot some amazing scenes together in Anupamaa, which have been emotional to the core. And now, to feature in this music video with the same actor makes Alpana happier.

Says Alpana, “First of all, I would like to thank Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays my son in the serial Anupamaa, for recommending my name for Zishan’s music album Maa. Since Sudhanshu is playing my son in Anupamaa, we share a wonderful mother-son chemistry, which really helped me do justice to this character with true emotions to the best of my capacity.”

Talking about the music video, the senior actress states, “The story narrated through this emotional music album ‘Maa’ is a tribute to Zishan’s mom whom he lost in an unfortunate incident of a building collapse in the city of Lucknow. As a mother in real life; I got so emotionally touched when I heard Zishan’s story. The actual emotional turbulence in my heart while performing this character touched my audience with the same gravity.”

Talking about Zishan, he says, “As a maker, Zishan is too sorted and as a human, he is amazing. He respected me as his mother on the set, and that’s the reason I give my heartfelt blessings to Zishan for giving such a tribute to his Mom.”