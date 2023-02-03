Neha Kakkar, the name is not unheard to Indians. She is a music sensation in the Indian music industry popularly known for her pop music genre. However, she sings songs in different genres, from soulful soothing songs to pop party dance. In addition, she nails her enchanting voice. While sometimes she has been dragged into controversies for her music type, love always wins over hatred, and so do Neha Kakkar fans make her win every time she sings. And if you are a Neha Kakkar fan, listen to the four songs below.

1) London Thumakda: This song is from the movie Queen featuring Kangana Ranaut, Lisa Haydon, and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The film was released in 2020. This song should be on your list for every party night and fun day. This is perfect for every Punjabi wedding.

2) Garmi: This song is from Street Dancer 3D, featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the main lead. Neha Kakkar and Badhshah sang this energetic pop song. It is a must-song for every Neha Kakkar lover. You must listen to this song to dance your heart out.

3) Kala Chashma: One of the best songs of Neha Kakkar, which often keeps her in the headlines. It has gathered more than 1.5 billion views on YouTube. Users often dance to this song, and it never goes viral. The song features Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif as the main leads from the film Baar Baar Dekho.

4) Baarish Mein Tum: Neha Kakkar sang this song in collaboration with Rohanpreet Singh. It was released last year. It is a romantic song that convinces you to sing to your partner on date nights. This song marks Neha Kakkar’s one of the hits.

