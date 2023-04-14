Anant Ambani turned a year older on April 10. The youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani celebrated a grand birthday bash in Dubai with his friends and family. However, according to Times Of India reports, several stars graced the bash too. However, the list also includes B Praak, Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. The news stirred after a row of pictures and videos went viral on the internet, from Anant Ambani’s birthday bash.

According to the pictures and videos, we also got a glimpse of Atif Aslam from the bash, where the singer graced the event, adding on his melodious charm. He was also followed by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, B Praak and others.

As per reports in India Times, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan sang Teri Meri from the popular hit movie Bodyguard which starred Salman Khan. A fan page of Ishaa Ambani also shared insights from the event on their social media handle, asserting Atif Aslam performed at the birthday bash.

The birthday bash was also followed by some yummy lunch. A fan page shared pictures of Radhika Merchant decked up in white, enjoying birthday lunch at Anant Ambani’s birthday bash, he turned 28. Earlier, Orry, an influencer and socialite, also shared pictures with Radhika Merchant on his Instagram stories.

Here take a look at the pictures-

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments, and for such exclusive updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.