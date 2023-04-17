Neha Kakkar‘s latest release song, ‘Masala,’ is trending on the Internet. Also, the music video gathered more than 7.6 million views within four days of release. Neha Kakkar brought a new party anthem along with Punjabi singer Singhsta. The duo is making buzz on the Internet. After a week of release, Neha shared BTS pictures from her music video. Read more to check out her pictures.

Neha Kakkar’s BTS Pictures

Neha Kakkar shared a couple of pictures from her ‘Masala’ song. She had several different looks for the music, among which Neha shared two outfits. In the first picture, Neha donned a red satin cut-out crop top with matching baggy pants. Her dense, curly open hairstyle and matte makeup rounded her look. In the other photo, She looked bossy in a black sequin co-ord set, and the same curly hairstyle looked captivating.

And captioned her post with fiery heart emoji. Neha Kakkar’s latest song Masala is a pop song in Punjabi. And the attractive beats and lyrics make it a new choice for every Indian wedding.

Neha Kakkar’s Songs

Neha Kakkar is a versatile singer who has amazed the audience with her amazing vocals. The singer has many famous songs like Sunny Sunny, London Thumakda, Dil Ko Mere Karar Aya, Maahi Ve, and many others. Her song ‘Baarish Mein Tum’ also buzzed in trend for days.

Did you like Neha Kakkar’s avataar in Masala?

