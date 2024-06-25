Caught On Camera: Neha Kakkar Gets Romantic On Stage, Find With Whom?

Neha Kakkar is a talented Indian pop singer known for her songs Kala Chashma, Balenciaga, Sunny Sunny, and many others. Besides her acting skills, she keeps her fans engaged through her social media posts, whether sharing insights from her vacation or a glimpse of her concert. In her new dump, the singer shares a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the sets of Superstar Singer 3, where she gets romantic but not with her husband, Rohanpreet Singh, but with someone special. Let’s find out with whom.

Neha Kakkar Gets Romantic On Stage With Someone Special

On Tuesday, June 25, Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram story and shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the Superstar Singer 3 sets, where the singer is one of the judges. In the video, Neha steals attention with her quirky smile sitting on her judge chair where her close friend Nidhi Moony Singh, who is a social media influencer. She makes relatable and funny videos and is also the wife of Punit Pathak (popular dancer and Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 winner).

Neha couldn’t stop laughing watching Nidhi in front of her in the video. With the visuals, it seems Nidhi cracked some joke or said something hilarious, which kept both the divas laughing. However, sharing this video, Neha in the text wrote, “Romance”, which hints that Neha and Nidhi might be talking about romance which made them laugh out loud.