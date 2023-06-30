Check Out: Who Makes Special Appearance At Neha Kakkar's Concert

The pop queen of Bollywood, Neha Kakkar, is known to sway away with her voice and party songs. Every Indian wedding has a must Neh Kakkar playlist to dance and groove on. Her voice has an exciting and fun tone that makes one enjoy dancing. In contrast, who made a special appearance at her concert last night?

Who Made A Special Appearance In Neha Kakkar’s Concert

Neha shared a glimpse from the concert last night on her Instagram account. In the video, the singer performs like a queen on stage, decked in a black outfit with a silver shimmer detail around her waist. As the video goes further, she welcomes her husband, Rohan Preet Singh, entering with a mic and singing for the audience. The duo also danced together. It was an enjoyable event.

In the caption, she wrote, “#NehaKakkarLive at Grafest with @rohanpreetsingh’s Special Appearance!” Reacting to the video, Neha Kakkar’s husband, Rohan Preet Singh, commented, “Dream come true moment..Thank you my love!!” The couple is one of the most loved in the music industry.

Neha Kakkar has some of the biggest hits like Kala Chashma, London Thumakda, Samjhawan, Sunny Sunny, Saturday Saturday, Garmi, Balenciaga, etc. She is winning hearts with her party mix.

