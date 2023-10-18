Divine! Shruti Haasan ditches ‘Goth’ slips in lavender gold Banarasi saree [Photos]

In a fashion move that can only be described as divine, the ever-stylish Shruti Haasan recently sent her fans into a frenzy as she gracefully ditched her ‘Goth’ look and draped herself in a resplendent lavender gold Banarasi saree. The saree, a true work of art, boasts a golden body complemented by a lavish lavender broad border, adorned with intricate golden zari work. Pairing this ethereal ensemble with sheer elegance, Shruti opted for a stylish half-sleeved beige blouse, adding a modern twist to the traditional drape.

But that’s not where the glamour ends! The multi-talented actress further elevated her look with a charming floral hairbun that exuded an aura of grace and beauty. To complete the ensemble, she adorned herself with a selection of stunning golden accessories that only added to the splendour of her appearance. And of course, Shruti’s makeup was the epitome of less is more, emphasizing her natural beauty and letting the saree steal the spotlight.

Check out photos:

The enchanting beauty wasn’t just about making heads turn with her impeccable style. Shruti was seen in Coimbatore, accompanied by none other than her father, for a special event. Her joyous day was shared with fans through a series of heartwarming videos and a delightful selfie featuring her and her father, posted on her Instagram stories. In this captivating moment, the diva showcased not only her fashion prowess but also the warmth and love she shares with her family, making her a beloved figure both on and off the screen.

Recreating the saree look

Opt for an unconventional saree draping style to make the outfit distinct. You can try the ‘dhoti saree’ style, where the saree is draped like a dhoti, or experiment with a butterfly pallu that adds a touch of contemporary elegance.

Add a stylish belt to your saree. Choose a belt with intricate detailing or one in a contrasting color to cinch the saree at the waist. This not only modernizes the look but also offers a unique silhouette.

Instead of a traditional blouse, wear a layered or ruffled blouse. This playful addition will provide a different dimension to your attire while keeping the overall look classic. Play around with different shades of lavender, lilac, or purple for your saree. Select a Banarasi saree with varying tones to create an ombre effect or opt for a contrasting blouse colour for a unique twist.

Accessorize with unique pieces like a bold, oversized statement necklace or ethnic choker that complements the saree. Unique jewelry choices can elevate the look. Enhance your hairstyle with a distinctive hairpin, hair comb, or hair vine that matches the theme of the saree. This will add a touch of individuality to your look.