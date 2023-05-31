Do You Know? Neha Kakkar Is A Big Dubai Fan

The amazing singer Neha Kakkar has been one of the newsmakers. Her style and gorgeousness have always been in talk. In addition, her music is such that you like it or not, but you can’t ignore it. Her song playlist is a must for every Punjabi or Indian wedding. The actress, in an interview, revealed some of her favorite things. Read the article below.

Kala Chashma singer, in an interview with Curly Tales Me, was asked several questions about her likes, dislikes, and favorites. Check out below her interview details.

1) What’s your favorite travel destination?

= The singer instantly replied Dubai.

2) Is Dubai special for you?

= Neha said, “Umm my favourite city had to be special.”

3) What you love about Dubai?

= She said, everything there is so much to do like you just can’t bored there in Dubai.

4) Any touristy things you’ve done here?

= I recently did this one the, where you go up and have a dinner or meal yeah that was nice

5) You and your husband recently got a golden visa; how it feel?

= Great, he deserves it.

6) What’s your favorite cheat meal?

= With a big smile, the singer said, Panipuri

7)Is that true that your dad used to sell samosas?

= Neha, with a proud feel, said, Yes.

8) How many samosas can you eat?

= Neha Kakkar said the small one she could eat three to four.

9) If not a singer, what would you be?

= The pop singer said, dancer.

Watch the video below:-

