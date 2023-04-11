One of the most popular K-pop bands, EXO, wrapped up the 11th-anniversary fans’ meet last night. There were thousands of fans from different regions to witness the fan meet. And the boy band treated fans with a stunning performance on the new unreleased song ‘Let Me In,’ which alarms the band’s comeback in 2023.

EXO Official Account Post

In collaboration with EXO, SM Entertainment shared a glimpse of the fan meet from the concert last night. The text, “2023 EXO’ Clock EXO Fan Meeting,” hints that the band will return soon.

They captioned it, “EXO successfully wrapped up their 11th debut anniversary fan meeting with fans from 120 regions tuning in online! EXO performed a new unreleased song, ‘Let Me In,’ warming up for a comeback in 2023!”

Eight members attended the event and performed on stage for the fans, and the snaps show how amazing last night’s concert was; the hall was full of people who enjoyed every bit of the fan meet.

EXO Comeback Reaction

Fans couldn’t when the news broke out and shared their excitement in the comments. A user said, “2023 IS GOING TO BE SAVED BY LEGENDS”. “We will look forward to EXO’s comeback this year and a big concert for EXO ❤️,” said the other. The third said, “EXO’S COMEBACK IN 2023 IS GONNA BE DEFINITELY A BLAST!!!! 😚”. While a fan also wished for a world tour and asked to visit his city California, “World tour, please! A proper one that you give to other groups. 👏🏽Come to California!”

EXO Band Members

EXO is a famous K-pop band in South Korea and the world. They are known for their unique music and dance. In addition, the band consists of nine members, namely, Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun.

What’s your reaction? Follow IWMBuzz.com.