EXO has thrived to be one of the most leading K-pop boy bands. The band owns a huge fan following all across the globe. And if we could give the credit to anything, it’s their amazing work folios, singles and super tantalising fashion statures. Owing to that, Byun Baekhyun, who is one of the pioneering members from the group has left his entire fandom faint in awe, as a video of him showing some cute dance steps went viral.

The official page of EXO, shared the video on their Instagram handle, tagged Byun Baekhyun in the caption, and wrote, “I’m sorry Baekhyunie is cute’ㅅ’” here take a look at the video down beneath-

In the video, we can see Byun wearing a super cute and bright sweatshirt. The outfit features beautiful abstract print all over. Byun teamed it with messy short hair, while he dances like a cute boy to the song HoneyWorks•Kawaikutegomen (feat. capi). What’s more, his cute smile that he puts up throughout the entire video, is what got us absolutely awed over him and forever!

Soon after the video surfaced online, fans couldn’t stop but go gushed over the star member of the band EXO.

One wrote, “Sometimes the only sentence I need is: “I know you’re very tired, but everything will be fine. Here, this is chocolate, and this is Byun Baekhyun.””

Another wrote, “Shout out to all Exo and Exo-L. We are in a very difficult situation because of the great earthquake in Turkey. We ask you to help, regardless of whether it is big or small. You can donate to AFAD, AHBAP and AKUT. Thank you for your future help.”

A third user wrote, “Um is this 2020? Coz this Baekhyun looks like Candy era Baekhyun ❤”