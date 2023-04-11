EXO’s Kai is a South Korean singer, actor, model, and dancer. The idol is famous for his singing and dancing skills. Belonging to a popular band EXO he enjoys a massive fan following. Female fans are crazy about his charismatic looks and style. While the idol is a big fan of the clothing and fashion brand Gucci he is even a global brand ambassador of the fashion house. His Instagram account shows his different and unique style. And we noticed his unique and eye-catching hair colours.

EXO Kai Unique Hair Color

1) A Gold Touch

The handsome EXO’s Kai sported a classy black tailored suit. At the same time, the blonde hair colour with a touch of gold made his appearance sparkling. The idol always makes one stop and adores his gorgeousness.

2) Greying

In this picture, nobody can be as cute as EXO Kai, wearing a matte black suit. He styled his appearance with grey hair colour and baby-pink lips. And that pout is just so adorable. Can a grey colour look so hot on anyone except Kai?

3) Golden Brown

EXO Kai chose golden brown hair for his new album Rover in March. He donned a matching brown leather puffer jacket over a white t-shirt.

4) Black

The perfect hair colour for every man. Black looks good and classy irrespective of how you style. It can be stunning with bangs or average or clean hairstyles. The idol Kai looked dapper in a black suite with those shiny black hairstyles.

