Rihanna is the sensational pop singer of Hollywood. She was initially recognized by Evan Roger, who invited her to record trial taps. She has a powerful voice that shakes the inner voice of your heart. Apart from her singing career, she is famous for her fashion and bold statements regarding any issue all over the world. People call her the Badass singer ever in the history of Hollywood singing. She has worked hard to earn herself a name that is irreplaceable. Her music empowers your weakening thoughts and makes you stronger than before. She is also known for her party songs, so we suggest some of the top 5 party songs to enjoy this weekend.

1)Pon De Replay: This is Rihanna’s one of the best songs for your party. This song is from her debut album. The song features elements of pop and reggae.

2)Cheers: This song will cheer you up from the album Loud. The song was released back in 2010. You will witness Rihanna’s fun and enjoyable side in this song.

3) Umbrella: Featuring Jay-Z, Rihanna has won Grammy Awards for best melodic rap performance. The song was launched in 2007. This song is from the Good Girl Gone Bad album.

4)Wild Thoughts: The music video features Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, sung by DJ Khaled. It is from the album Grateful. The song has been able to win hearts.

5) Who’s That Chick? The song is sung by David Guetta featuring Rihanna. Unfortunately, the song is too picky for fans and the audience for their wild party day.

