Here's Find Out Neha Kakkar's Second Love

Neha Kakkar is a sensational singer in Bollywood. The diva revealed about her second love in her latest Instagram dump; check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
11 Jul,2023 00:05:44
Neha Kakkar is a celebrated singer in the Indian music industry. She is known for her pop music. Her voice has an impactful touch that prompts listeners to stand and dance. Her dance numbers are very popular over the country, and it’s very rare not to hear Neha Kakkar’s playlist in Indian weddings. Today the actress is grabbing attention because of her personal life. In her latest Instagram, she revealed her second love. Let’s check it out.

Neha Kakkar’s Second Love

The singer took to her Instagram and shared a dance video with choreographers Anjali and Anchal. In the video, Neha Kakkar wore a black crop top paired with high-waist pants with see-through detailing. Her open hairstyle and minimal makeup rounded her appearance. In the video, she flaunted her sultry moves with the other girls.

While in her caption, she revealed that dance is her second love, and the first one you obviously know, it’s Rohan Preet Singh. In the caption, she wrote, “Dance Mera Dusra Pyar! (With a red firey heart).”
Neha Kakkar is known to grab attention with her acts. Her belly dance moves were captivating, while her expressions were the cherry on the cake. Neha Kakkar is a sensation on social media.

Did you like Neha Kakkar’s new love and amazing dance moves? Please share your thoughts in the comments.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Read Latest News