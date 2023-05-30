ADVERTISEMENT
Inside Darshan Raval’s Rourkela concert, watch video

Darshan Raval mesmerized the audience at his recent Rourkela concert. The well-venerated singer took the stage by storm, pouring his heart and soul into each note he sang, leaving fans in awe of his electrifying performance.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 May,2023 18:10:18
Inside Darshan Raval's Rourkela concert, watch video

In a night filled with music, magic, and sheer adoration, Darshan Raval mesmerized the audience at his recent Rourkela concert. The well-venerated singer took the stage by storm, pouring his heart and soul into each note he sang, leaving fans in awe of his electrifying performance. As the spotlight followed his every move, it was impossible to miss the overwhelming love and admiration his fans showered upon him.

Darshan Raval’s vibrant style at the concert

The singer looked effortlessly vibrant in his stylish casual ensemble, adding an extra dash of charm to the evening. Sporting a yellow shirt that exuded nothing but positive vibes, he effortlessly paired it with sleek black pants and a pair of trendy black shades. The combination was a perfect reflection of his personality – confident, energetic, and unapologetically cool.

He shared the video exclusively on his social media, giving his social media fam a sneak-peek into his Rourkela concert. Sharing the video, he wrote, “#Rourkela”

Here take a look-

Darshan Raval’s musical journey

Darshan Raval’s musical journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. With hit songs like “Tera Zikr,” “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga,” and “Chogada,” he has won the hearts of millions around the world. His soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics have made him a household name, and his performances continue to leave audiences in awe.

Watch: Darshan Raval drops glimpses from his Bangalore NMIT concert

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

