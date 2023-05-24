ADVERTISEMENT
Inside Neha Kakkar's Khoobsurat Life

Neha Kakkar is living her life to the fullest. In her latest Instagram post, the divs revealed inside her khoobsurat life. Let's check out the article below to know

Author: Aarti Tiwari
24 May,2023 12:19:28
Inside Neha Kakkar's Khoobsurat Life

Neha Kakkar is a common interest of social media. Her daily share of pictures, videos, reels, and other updates keeps he fans fascinated about her. And now, yet again, the diva in the last Instagram reel dropped a glimpse of her khoobsurat life. Read more to find out.

In the shared reel, Neha is wearing a white netted bralette paired with brown pants donned and a see-through shrug. The video started with the singer grooving to a song on a moody beach in the evening with a glass of drink and beautiful lights. She introduced herself throughout the video and featured her husband, Rohan Preet Singh, securing her dress.

The duo looked beautiful together. What can be more romantic than spending time on the beach in the evening with lights and a moody set-up? In addition, she danced at the end with her big smile. She is always an inspiration for others. Her energy has always made fans go gaga over her. She shared the reel video with the caption, “Actually, My Life Is #Khoobsurag Isliye!”

Neha Kakkar’s Work

The Kala Chashma singer started her career as a child artist by singing in Jagratas. Later she participated in singing reality and slowly rose to fame with her impactful pop voice. She has big hits like Ladki Ker Gayi Chul, Sunny Sunny, Samjhava, and others.

