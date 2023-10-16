Music is a beautiful form of art that helps people in many ways: Aditya Joshi

Actor Aditya Joshi is a young and good-looking actor, who having bagged opportunities in the fields of TV and OTT, is confident about his acting prowess. The actor is a music lover and believes that music is a very integral part of this life. He has been featured in the recent OTT project of Sushmita Sen, Taali. On TV, he was part of the cast of Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Aditya talks about his penchant for music and his likes when it comes to music.

Read them here.

What is your go-to song?

I know it’s a bit weird but it’s a theme song from the movie Interstellar called “Stay” by Hans Zimmer.

What is the one song that makes you very happy and charged up after a tiring day?

A lot of times I find myself going back to SRK’s Chaand Taare song! It’s always an instant lifter-upper and I instantly feel happy.

The significance of listening to songs for you is:

I like to feel my emotions deeply. And songs help me do that. I love it when I can feel what a song is expecting me to feel. It’s a beautiful form of art that helps people in so many ways! Music is really important to me.

What is your favourite song?

It’s really hard to pick just one. I don’t have one single all-time favorite song, it’s usually one I listen to depending on how I’m feeling. Currently, not to be “that guy” who just listens to songs from his projects, but I do listen to “Gaurai Aali” from “Taali” quite a bit. Old songs like “Yeh Ratein yeh mausam”, “Lag jaa gale” and “Yeh dil na hota bechara” are always playing at my house and in my car.

What is the one song that has one memory related to it?

“I want it that way” by the Backstreet Boys was especially amazing. It was a “Chainsmokers” concert in LA. No one knew what was going to happen. The duo started playing “I want it that way” in a corner on the stage. They abruptly stopped, said, “This doesn’t feel right” and just pointed to the main stage. The lights came on in a second and the crowd roared as we saw the Backstreet Boys continue the song! It was truly magical.

What is your favourite Hindi song?

Again, it’s really hard to pan just one. Currently on loop, I’m listening to Chaleya from Jawaan. SRK all the way.

Lyrics of that one song that you remember to the T?

This is really hard to pick. Mostly when a song is playing I can sing along to it properly. Maybe not in the right key, but I do know the words!

Your Favourite Dance Song?

Chaiyya Chaiyya all the way. No dance party is complete without it. And I absolutely cannot control myself when this song plays. I HAVE to dance.

A song that you love singing to your life partner?

“Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaun”! Why wouldn’t anyone not sing it for their partner!

A song that describes your family:

No particular song as such. But our family does come together with Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosale songs!