Neha Kakkar And Gang Celebrate Special Occasion, Watch

Neha Kakkar is a party animal. The singer never leaves a chance to go on a trip with family. In the latest reel, the singer is celebrating a special occasion. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
17 May,2023 15:30:03
Sensational singer Neha Kakkar makes it to the headlines with her music and how she parties and spends time with family. The diva often takes time off to travel and enjoy with family members. Yet again, the diva is having fun with family, also celebrating a special occasion. Read more to find out.

What’s The Special Occasion Neha Kakkar Is Celebrating

The singer’s husband, Rohan Preet Singh, took to Instagram and shared a reel of herself with Neha Kakkar and other family members grooving on Tony Kakkar’s new song Senorita. Isn’t her family’s perfect goal for her fans? As per the caption Neha Kakkar with her family, is celebrating her parent’s marriage anniversary. Rohan captioned the post, “Celebrating Mumma Ji Papa Ji’s Anniversary! What a trip!! Rabb than Dona nu hameshan naal rakhe!! ♥️🙏🏼.”

Reacting to this, Neha Kakkar commented, “Happy Anniversary to my cutest couple! ♥️😇😇.” Also said, “Do din ki jawaani, jawaani ke maze lo!! 😍🥳.” On the other hand, Tony commented, “Oh, I missed all the fun 🙈❤️❤️ Love it.” Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife, Dhanashree Verma, said, “Happy anniversary, Mom and Dad 💕.”

Neha Kakkar always makes her family feel special with her efforts and love. The singer enjoys massive fandom on social media, which keeps her fans engaged with her. She has amazing songs collection like Kala Chashma, Kar Gayi Chull, and others.

