Neha Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh Look Adorable In Black For Dil Bechara

Neha Kakkar has always sensationalized the headlines with her upcoming projects. Recently her song Balenciaga with her brother Tony Kakkar and Tony Jr created a lot of buzz. More than 1.3 million reels were made using this song, making it one of the hits of 2023. Today, the diva shared a new look from her upcoming project Dil Bechara with her husband, Rohan Preet Singh.

Neha Kakkar and Rohan Preet Singh’s Black Avatar For Dil Bechara

The singer dropped an adorable picture of herself with her husband and revealed the new look of her upcoming song Dil Bechara. Neha wore a black dress and a netted top in the shared photo. Her bangs, Bob cut hairstyle, dewy makeup, and nude lips rounded her look. At the same time, Rohan Preet Singh donned a black t-shirt with matching pants and pagadi. She captioned her post, “Here’s the first look of Dil Bechara.”

The duo posed on the sofa and smiled at the camera, looking cute and adorable. Neha and Rohan have regularly impressed their fans with their adorable chemistry. Neha and Rohan tied the knot on 24th October 2020. The pictures of their grand wedding circulated all over the internet. On the other hand, the duo often spend time with each other, vacationing. Neha’s Instagram feed proves their happy married life; fans are always in awe of them.

Did you like the new look of Neha Kakkar and Rohan Preet Singh? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.