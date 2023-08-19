ADVERTISEMENT
Neha Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh Look Chic As They Groove On 'God's Fav,' Manisha Rani In Love

Neha Kakkar and Rohan Preet Singh look stylish in all black as they groove on the new song God's Fav. While Bigg Boss OTT season 2 contestant Manisha Rani is in love

Author: Aarti Tiwari
19 Aug,2023 22:25:06
Neha Kakkar and Rohan Preet Singh, the adorable and loving couple in the music world, never fail to rule over hearts, whether their music, style, or couple gaols. The duo is back again to entertain with the new song ‘God’s Fav.’ This time the adorable couple is all set to captivate the audience in Kitchener, Canada.

Neha Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh Grooves On ‘God’s Fav’

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha Kakkar treats her fans with a sneak peek into her chic style dancing on God’s Fav with her husband, Rohan Preet Singh. The duo looked preppy in all black look. Neha donned a black thigh-high slit gown teamed with a jacket and heels boot. While Rohan looked like a Punjabi Munda in a black t-shirt with a lavish, warm jacket paired with denim and rounded his look with white sneakers.

Neha announced her live concert in Kitchener today, on 19th August. In her caption, she wrote, “#Kitchener we’re here! See you tomorrow at The Aud Kitchener #NehaKakkarLive 19th Aug ❤️‍🔥
#GodsFav.”

Awestruck with Neha Kakkar and Rohan Preet Singh’s new look and chic glam, Bigg Boss OTT season 2 contestant Manisha Rani in the comments, dropped fire and heart emojis. Undoubtedly she loves their amazing chemistry. While Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar in the comments, dropped fire emojis.

What’s your reaction to this? Please share your views with us in the comments section.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

