Neha Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh's Dil Bechara Release Date Is Out; Check Details

Neha Kakkar and Rohan Preet Singh collaborated to bring a new heartbreak saga Dil Bechara to the fans. Here check out the release date and more details about it below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
22 Jul,2023 21:10:37
Neha Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh's Dil Bechara Release Date Is Out; Check Details 836200

One of the cutest couples in the Bollywood music industry, Neha Kakkar and Rohan Preet Singh, are all set to come up with a new breathtaking soulful heartbreak saga for the fans. The duo announced the song a couple of weeks ago, and now the release of the new song Dil Bechara is out. Check out.

Neha Kakkar and Rohan Preet Singh’s song Dil Bechara release date

Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram and shared the song’s poster featuring herself with Rohan Preet Singh. The duo can be seen wearing the same outfit they revealed a couple of days ago in a red satin trail gown and Rohan in a black funky leather co-ord set. The song is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series. The song will release on 25th July 2023

The singer shared the poster with the caption, “Bringing to you a heartbreak song for your #DilBechara! 🤍
Song releasing on 25th July 2023. Stay tuned.”

Neha Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh's Dil Bechara Release Date Is Out; Check Details 836198

Neha Kakkar And Rohan Preet Singh's Dil Bechara Release Date Is Out; Check Details 836199

Earlier, Neha Kakkar’s song, in collaboration with her brother Tony Kakkar and cousin Tony Jr Balenciaga gathered massive love.

Other than that, Neha Kakkar has songs like Kala Chashma, London Thumakda, Samjhava, Sunny Sunny, Lakdi Kar Gayi Chul, Garmi, O Saki Saki, and many others.

So are you excited about the new song Dil Bechara? Please share your views in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

