Music | Celebrities

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh seal it with a romantic kiss, fans get couple goals

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are couple goals in the true and genuine sense of the term. Well, right now, it's time for us to check out their super cute couple moment that we love. We bet you will love all of it. Come check out here folks

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
17 Jun,2023 07:55:07
Neha Kakkar is one of the finest and most loved singers and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The singer has worked extremely hard in her entire career and no wonder, she deserves all the success and appreciation that comes her way in today’s time. From being a part of fun and entertaining reality shows as a contestant to eventually being the judge of such singing reality shows, Neha has truly come a long way forward in her professional career indeed. Neha Kakkar is the perfect example of a success story gone right and no brownie points for guessing, innumerable young singers all over the country look upon her as an inspiration. Neha loves to share every detail of her personal life on social media to entertain her fans and well, we totally love it the most and for real.

Check out this latest super cute moment between Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh:

Each and every time Neha Kakkar drops a cute and adorable photo or video on her social media handle to burn hearts of fans, netizens totally fall in love and can’t keep calm for real. So, as far as social media content is concerned ladies and gentlemen, what’s the latest that we get to see from her end? Well, right now, Neha Kakkar is seen winning hearts as she smashes rumours of her troubled relationship with Rohanpreet Singh. She’s seen getting cosy and comfortable with her dear husband in the pics and well, internet is truly loving all of it. Come check out here folks –

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh seal it with a romantic kiss, fans get couple goals 816656

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh seal it with a romantic kiss, fans get couple goals 816657

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh seal it with a romantic kiss, fans get couple goals 816658

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh seal it with a romantic kiss, fans get couple goals 816659

Well, absolutely amazing and outstanding, right folks? Brilliant and outstanding, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

