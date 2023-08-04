ADVERTISEMENT
Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar's BTS Quirky Moments Are Must Watch

Neha Kakkar never misses a chance to entertain her viewers. Her quirkiness behind the scene with sibling Tony Kakkar will make you laugh

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 Aug,2023 08:10:17
Neha Kakkar is ruling the industry with her voice and talent. Starting her journey at the age of four, the singer has come a long way in her career and is living the best time of her life. Her latest song Balenciaga also gathered massive likes. People are grooving to the music. And here, the latest BTS moments from the song-making of Neha and Tony Kakkar will make you laugh.

The Kala Chashma singer shared a clip of herself and her brother Tony Kakkar having adorable sibling time together. In the video, Tony can be seen irritating Neha by pulling her hair, pinching her, and stuff. While the singer feels pissed, yet laughs at it. The duo looked cute playing with each other. Undoubtedly this brother and sister are actual sibling goals.

Neha Kakkar dropped this video with the caption, “This is what happens when your Brother is your Co Actor.” The duo always makes buzz on the internet with their quirkiness together. They look adorable together. The Kakkar siblings are indeed the cutest.

Balenciaga is Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Tony Jr’s latest pop song. It was released on 1st June and is still trending on YouTube on 25th, with more than 13 million views. At the same time, many fans are making reels and grooving on it.

Did you like the siblings’ fight between Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

