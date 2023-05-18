ADVERTISEMENT
Neha Kakkar Enjoys Dreamy Anniversary Of Her Parents, Watch

The famous singing sensation Neha Kakkar has won hearts with her music. In the latest Instagram shares, she is enjoying her time celebrating the dreamy wedding anniversary of her parents

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 May,2023 19:25:02
Neha Kakkar and her gang took time off to celebrate her parent’s anniversary. And her husband, Rohan Preet Singh, shared a reel video of everyone enjoying the trip to celebrate the anniversary. And now the actress shared some fun snaps and videos from the trip on her Instagram stories. Let’s check out.

The Dreamy Wedding Anniversary

Neha took to her profile and shared a snap of a healthy and delicious meal at the beach resort. Later she had a fun ride in disco lights on a skateboard. And at the end, her mom and dad posed for a beautiful, romantic picture on the beach. And in the caption, she wrote, “Mom Dad’s Anniversary Celebration not less a dream!”

Neha Kakkar is a fun and party animal. She never misses a chance to enjoy and have fun with her family. Though she is busy with her schedule, the singer always makes time to spend with her close ones.

Neha Kakkar Singing

The sensational pop singer has also been the audience’s favorite. Though there are many haters, the number of her fans is not less. She has some of the best songs that buzzed worldwide, like Kala Chashma, London Thumakda, O Saki Saki, Badri Ki Dulhania, Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, Maahi Ve Unplugged, Main Tera Boyfriend, Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, Ek Toh Kim Zindagani and others.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

