Neha Kakkar Flaunts Her Desi Avatar in a black Lehenga Set, Rohan Preet Singh Mesmerized by Her Beauty!

Neha Kakkar, the amazing and glamorous Bollywood singer, never passes up an opportunity to rule the internet, whether through impromptu music or show-stealing fashion. With her ability to merge grace and charm, the Sonchadi singer can bring anyone to perfection. Neha enjoys experimenting and creating something unique, and her most recent appearance is in an ethnic black lehenga set. Take a look at the beautiful outfit below.

Neha Kakkar’s Black Lehenga Set Appearance-

Neha Kakkar looked stunning in the black ensemble. She donned a pure black strappy, deep neckline, sequin embellished blouse, high-waisted flared with a ghera skirt that catches our eye with its plain, edgy look. The ethnic lehenga set adds to the desi touch. Finally, the basic black dupatta with sparkling silver work with embroidery work adds a wow factor. The appealing black color causes us to stare at her without blinking.

Neha’s Beauty Appearance-

Neha’s outfit is beautifully complemented by her choice of accessories. She adorns her appearance with silver and white pearl embellished chandbalis, and matching bangles. Her makeup, featuring a dramatic black kajal that accentuates her eyes, is a standout. She completes her look with a brown matte lipstick. To enhance her desi beauty, she holds red roses in her hand, and her hair is adorned with a tucked red rose, adding to her impressive appearance.

As soon as Neha Kakkar shared her stunning pictures on Instagram, her husband, Rohan Preet Singh, couldn’t help but express his admiration. He commented on her post, “Tenu jine bnaya ode hath chumne Pene hai!❤️.” This sweet gesture from Rohan adds a personal touch to Neha’s public appearance.

