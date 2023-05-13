ADVERTISEMENT
Neha Kakkar Hurts Herself While Performing Live, Deets Inside

Neha Kakkar earlier announced her upcoming concerts in Hyderabad and Dehradun. Last night she had fun with her fans, but she got hurt. Read the article to know

Author: Aarti Tiwari
13 May,2023 20:34:51
Wonderful Neha Kakkar is a heartthrob singer in the music industry. She has a massive fan following all over the country. Undoubtedly her fans want to watch her perform live. And so she did announce her upcoming concerts on 12th and 14th May. Last night she performed in Hyderabad, but unfortunately, she got hurt during her performance. Read more to know what happened.

What Happened To Neha Kakkar During Her Concert

Ladki Kar Gayi Chul singer had a blast last night performing live in front of her fans. She chose a badass look in all black. The black crop top paired with a satin thigh-high slit skirt, her blushing rosy makeup, and her open wavy curls hairstyle uplifted her appearance. She ruled over hearts with her arrival at her concert.

The actress shared a reel in her account with the caption, “Designed this look for my last night’s concert.
Wearing your own design is a different feeling all together! Can’t wait to for more 🤍
P.S. #NeHearts I must say nobody can motivate me the way you guys do 🙌🏼
#NehaKakkarLive.”

While the diva sprained her leg during her performance and was in pain the whole night, fortunately, it got better the other day, as she shared in her story. “What a beautiful morning! That sprain that I had last night is also gone and I feel good now! God’s favourite child.”

