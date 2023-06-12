ADVERTISEMENT
Music | Celebrities

Neha Kakkar Is All Set For New Live Show; Check Out Details

The melodious singer Neha Kakkar is a heartthrob. She took to her Instagram and announced her latest concert for her fans. All the details about the event in inside the article, check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 Jun,2023 22:05:03
Neha Kakkar Is All Set For New Live Show; Check Out Details

The sensational Neha Kakkar rules over millions of hearts. She has a unique voice in the pop music industry in India. Her songs have become a must-have thing in every Indian wedding. People love to dance their hearts out to her songs that entertain the mass. Like many singers, Neha’s fans wait for her to perform live. Earlier, she performed live in Hyderabad and Dehradun. Check out the next destination for her life below.

Neha took to her Instagram and announced her upcoming concert. In her story, she dropped a poster of Grafest. She will perform live at Graphic Era Hill University on 13th June. The event will start from 6 PM onwards. And the event will take place on the primary ground, Gehu Bhimtal Campus. Bhimtal is in Uttrakhand. Neha has always amazed her fans with something unexpected.

Neha Kakkar Is All Set For New Live Show; Check Out Details 814883

Neha Kakkar Is All Set For New Live Show; Check Out Details 814884

During her last concert, she had great fun, but the singer injured her leg. Fortunately, she recovered before her next performance. In contrast, Neha Kakkar’s latest song Balenciaga in collaboration with Tony Kakkar and Tony Jr created a buzz on the internet. Apart from that, her regular updates about her life keep her fans hooked on her. She is a treat for her fans constantly. She will next feature in the film Apurva.

Undoubtedly you are a Neha Kakkar fan. So are you excited about the new concert? Share with us. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Neha Kakkar Birthday Bash Begins Like This; Check Out Photos
Neha Kakkar Birthday Bash Begins Like This; Check Out Photos
Neha Kakkar Excited For 6th June; Sneak Peek
Neha Kakkar Excited For 6th June; Sneak Peek
Neha Kakkar’s ‘Thumkas’ On New Song Balenciaga Leave Husband Rohan Preet Singh Awed
Neha Kakkar’s ‘Thumkas’ On New Song Balenciaga Leave Husband Rohan Preet Singh Awed
Do You Know? Neha Kakkar Is A Big Dubai Fan
Do You Know? Neha Kakkar Is A Big Dubai Fan
Inside Neha Kakkar’s Khoobsurat Life
Inside Neha Kakkar’s Khoobsurat Life
Neha Kakkar Grooves On Husband’s New Song Aa Sajan; Rohan Preet Singh Says ‘Jaan’
Neha Kakkar Grooves On Husband’s New Song Aa Sajan; Rohan Preet Singh Says ‘Jaan’
Latest Stories
Rituparna Sengupta All Set For Datta Release; Check Deets
Rituparna Sengupta All Set For Datta Release; Check Deets
TMKOC: Palak Sindhwani dazzles in ethnic desi vibes, fans love gorgeous hoop earrings
TMKOC: Palak Sindhwani dazzles in ethnic desi vibes, fans love gorgeous hoop earrings
Prabhu Deva Welcomes Baby Girl At 50, Read
Prabhu Deva Welcomes Baby Girl At 50, Read
Janhvi Kapoor Awaits Sister Khushi Kapoor’s Debut Film
Janhvi Kapoor Awaits Sister Khushi Kapoor’s Debut Film
TMKOC: Learn special affordable makeup styles from Munmun Dutta
TMKOC: Learn special affordable makeup styles from Munmun Dutta
Priyanka Chopra gets injured, shares picture of her bruised knees
Priyanka Chopra gets injured, shares picture of her bruised knees
Read Latest News