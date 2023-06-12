Neha Kakkar Is All Set For New Live Show; Check Out Details

The sensational Neha Kakkar rules over millions of hearts. She has a unique voice in the pop music industry in India. Her songs have become a must-have thing in every Indian wedding. People love to dance their hearts out to her songs that entertain the mass. Like many singers, Neha’s fans wait for her to perform live. Earlier, she performed live in Hyderabad and Dehradun. Check out the next destination for her life below.

Neha took to her Instagram and announced her upcoming concert. In her story, she dropped a poster of Grafest. She will perform live at Graphic Era Hill University on 13th June. The event will start from 6 PM onwards. And the event will take place on the primary ground, Gehu Bhimtal Campus. Bhimtal is in Uttrakhand. Neha has always amazed her fans with something unexpected.

During her last concert, she had great fun, but the singer injured her leg. Fortunately, she recovered before her next performance. In contrast, Neha Kakkar’s latest song Balenciaga in collaboration with Tony Kakkar and Tony Jr created a buzz on the internet. Apart from that, her regular updates about her life keep her fans hooked on her. She is a treat for her fans constantly. She will next feature in the film Apurva.

Undoubtedly you are a Neha Kakkar fan. So are you excited about the new concert? Share with us. Follow IWMBuzz.com.